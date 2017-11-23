In This Corner Podcast: Roman Reigns' big move, Daniel Bryan's future in WWE

This special Thanksgiving episode focuses on two of WWE's biggest names, plus a new faction

roman-reigns-ic-wwe-raw.jpg
WWE

In this episode: In a special Thanksgiving episode of In This Corner, Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein kick things off in The Main Event by breaking down WWE's decision to put the intercontinental title on Roman Reigns (4:25). The guys then move on to the new female faction that showed up on both Raw and SmackDown this week (18:00) before debating the Daniel Bryan storyline on the blue brand and whether that may lead to his in-ring return (29:47). Up next is Hero or Zero (36:47) where Handsome Nick gets sacrilegious on Finn Balor, BC gets fed up with Kane, and The Silver King puts himself over as 205 Live crumbles before our very eyes. Slidin' In the DMs (1:02:55) returns before the guys wrap things up with a holiday-themed edition of Feel Spots (1:18:00).

