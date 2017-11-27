In This Corner Podcast: Roy Jones Jr. on his career, Miguel Cotto's final bout

Getty Images

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew chat with Roy Jones Jr. about his rap career, why he was so great in his prime and Miguel Cotto's final bout on Saturday against Sadam Ali. The guys also look at Cotto's career as a whole, including where he ranks historically, and recap Sergey Kovalev's comeback knockout over the weekend.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher