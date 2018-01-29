In This Corner Podcast: Royal Rumble recap, Dudley Boyz announcement, XFL

In this episode: In a special edition of In This Corner, Brian Campbell sits down for an exclusive interview with the newest members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, The Dudley Boyz (29:04). But before BC and The Dudleyz can get down to business, Adam Silverstein checks in with a quick recap of the big news coming out of a massive weekend for WWE, including the debut of Ronda Rousey, the 2018 Royal Rumble and a thrilling edition of NXT TakeOver (2:26). BC and The Silver King reconvene to end the show as they discuss the legacy of The Dudley Boyz (1:01:25) and Vince McMahon's big announcement with the XFL returning in 2020 (1:08:45). This is an episode of ITC you simply do not want to miss!

