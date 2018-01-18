In This Corner Podcast: Seth Rollins' finisher, Raw 25, Shawn Michaels stops by
Shawn Michaels dishes on the barbershop incident, Ric Flair's retirement match and more
In this episode: The Milk of Marknesia flows in this extended edition of ITC as none other than "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels stops by to talk Raw 25, his opinions on WWE today, the famous barbershop incident and some behind-the-scenes details on Ric Flair's retirement match. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein kick off the show by diving deep into the return of Seth Rollins' "curb stomp" finisher, Braun Strowman's hour of destruction and where WWE's women's division stands with the Royal Rumble approaching. BC and The Silver King then let out their true feelings about SmackDown and more hot topics in Hero or Zero before wrapping things up by answering your DM Slides and sharing their Feel Spots. PPV Rewind returns next week, so be sure to find out which Royal Rumble match to watch!
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
