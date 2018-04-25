In This Corner Podcast: Should we care about WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble? Samoa Joe stops by
A complete look at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble from every possible angle
In this episode: The Greatest Royal Rumble is upon us, which means Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein are here to break down everything surrounding WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia. BC and The Silver King don't pull any punches looking at conflicts surrounding the show (33:15) before previewing a jam-packed card (51:12) that actually rivals what WWE put forward for WrestleMania 34. Before that, the guys discuss whether SmackDown Live has already become WWE's "A Show" (6:00), the emergence of Drew McIntyre and others on Raw (26:30), and what was a strong week for the women of WWE (43:43). Samoa Joe stops by to discuss the tough decision independent wrestlers have to make regarding WWE and his long-awaited return (1:16:35). We also get some time with X-Pac, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, The New Day and others. Last but not least, BC and The Silver King answer your DM slides (1:41:00) and share their Feel Spots of the week (1:53:30).
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Greatest Royal Rumble matches, date
Everything you need to know about the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia
-
2018 WWE Backlash matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in May
-
SD Recap: Big Cass wants his spotlight
Plus, the returning Big Cass revealed his intentions after attacking Daniel Bryan last wee...
-
Triple H addresses no women at GRR
'The Game' offered up an explanation on the omission of the female talent
-
Raw recap: An uneven GRR go-home show
The go-home show for the Greatest Royal Rumble was uneven throughout
-
Goldberg credits Lesnar for WWE return
The host of History's 'Forged in Fire: Knife or Death' talks about what's next after pro w...