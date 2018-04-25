In This Corner Podcast: Should we care about WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble? Samoa Joe stops by

WWE

In this episode: The Greatest Royal Rumble is upon us, which means Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein are here to break down everything surrounding WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia. BC and The Silver King don't pull any punches looking at conflicts surrounding the show (33:15) before previewing a jam-packed card (51:12) that actually rivals what WWE put forward for WrestleMania 34. Before that, the guys discuss whether SmackDown Live has already become WWE's "A Show" (6:00), the emergence of Drew McIntyre and others on Raw (26:30), and what was a strong week for the women of WWE (43:43). Samoa Joe stops by to discuss the tough decision independent wrestlers have to make regarding WWE and his long-awaited return (1:16:35). We also get some time with X-Pac, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, The New Day and others. Last but not least, BC and The Silver King answer your DM slides (1:41:00) and share their Feel Spots of the week (1:53:30).

