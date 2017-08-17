In This Corner Podcast: Special edition with Triple H, G1 Climax, WWE SummerSlam

WWE

In this episode: In an absolutely jam-packed edition of In This Corner, Brian Campbell speaks one-on-one with future WWE Hall of Famer and current COO Triple H (47:08). Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join him to provide well wishes for Ric Flair, talk about the surprise Money in the Bank cash-in (4:50) and go in-depth on New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 27 (16:25). The guys then preview both NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III (1:06:28) and WWE SummerSlam (1:11:15) before wrapping up the show with a listener's choice edition of PPV Rewind (1:27:14) that gets BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King heated heading into the freakin' weekend.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam

