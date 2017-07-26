In This Corner Podcast: Taking the pulse of WWE SmackDown, NJPW G1 Climax-ing

WWE

In this episode: With SmackDown resetting after an awful Battleground PPV, Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein begin ITC breaking down the main event picture and where things went wrong for WWE (3:33). BC then explains how NJPW and the G1 Climax is taking over his life (17:05), while the guys share some of the best moments of the first third of the event. Up next is Hero or Zero (40:00) where the debates include the return of Chris Jericho, the U.S. championship picture and whether the Shield mini-reunion is working. BC, Handsome Nick and the Silver King also discuss their favorite wrestling promos (55:30), the Doomsday Cage Match in PPV Rewind (1:06:45) and their feel spots (1:18:30).

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam



