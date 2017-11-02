In This Corner Podcast: The repaired build to Survivor Series and big WWE returns
WWE looks to have fixed the plot holes heading into Survivor Series ... we think
In this episode: Fresh off a much-improved week of WWE television, Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein open the show breaking down the "under siege" explanation and overall build to Survivor Series (3:50). In the second half of the Main Event, the guys explore the rebuild of Braun Strowman and how it has affected the product on Raw (26:00). Up next is Hero or Zero (31:30) where The Silver King presides as BC and Handsome Nick debate Kane's push, potential improvement from Jinder Mahal, Samoa Joe's return, holiday gimmick matches in 2017 and three superstars getting future endeavored. The guys close the show as usual by answering your DMs (50:40) and sharing their Feel Spots from the week in WWE (1:02:00).
