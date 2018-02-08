In This Corner Podcast: The Road to WrestleMania 34 is officially underway

WWE

In this episode: We threw our scheduled segments out the window in this edition of ITC as The Brian Campbell and Well-Dressed Nick Kostos return to catch up on two massive weeks in WWE with the Road to WrestleMania 34 officially underway. Adam Silverstein held down the fort in their absence, but BC and Co. finally get the chance to ruminate about the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia and the latest developments on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and even 205 Live. Samsonites, buckle in for this expanded ITC episode as the guys also share their thoughts on the build to Elimination Chamber, issues with the Blue Brand and whether the Cody vs. Kenny Omega angle is the right direction ahead of Ring of Honor's big show this April.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam

