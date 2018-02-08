In This Corner Podcast: The Road to WrestleMania 34 is officially underway
After a short hiatus, the guys are back to talk Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 34 and much more
In this episode: We threw our scheduled segments out the window in this edition of ITC as The Brian Campbell and Well-Dressed Nick Kostos return to catch up on two massive weeks in WWE with the Road to WrestleMania 34 officially underway. Adam Silverstein held down the fort in their absence, but BC and Co. finally get the chance to ruminate about the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia and the latest developments on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and even 205 Live. Samsonites, buckle in for this expanded ITC episode as the guys also share their thoughts on the build to Elimination Chamber, issues with the Blue Brand and whether the Cody vs. Kenny Omega angle is the right direction ahead of Ring of Honor's big show this April.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
SD Live recap: Triple threat at Fastlane
A non-finish in Tuesday night's main event sets up a triple threat at WWE Fastlane
-
Jason Jordan undergoes neck surgery
Jordan has reportedly been injured for a while, and this surgery confirms as much
-
WWE Raw results, recap: Women stand tall
Reigns was on Raw more than anyone else, but it was the women's division that really impre...
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...
-
WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber on Raw's Road to WrestleMania...
-
Ex-WWE champion trolls Gronk after SB52
Mahal and Gronk previously got into it last April at WrestleMania 33
Add a Comment