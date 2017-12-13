In This Corner Podcast: Triple H joins the show, plus the impact of Alpha-Omega
'The Game' talks all things NXT and WWE, and the ramifications of Jericho vs. Omega are a hot topic
In this episode: This week's edition of ITC is overflowing with under juice as Brian Campbell welcomes WWE's own Triple H to the show to talk NXT, Ronda Rousey, Chris Jerihco and more (1:08:08). Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join BC at the start of the show with an intense debate over the forthcoming Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what it means for the futures of both Y2J and BC's so-called "revolution" (4:44). The guys continue the Main Event by diving into the most recent developments surrounding Daniel Bryan (39:15) and whether there is any saving what appears to be an upcoming Royal Rumble match featuring Kane, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar (48:50). Next up, the DMs are open (57:25) as BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King share their thoughts on "Woken" Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns' in-ring ability and more. And last but not least in this jam-packed episode, Brian and Adam run through the upcoming card for Clash of Champions, WWE's final pay-per-view of 2017 (1:30:30).
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Triple H reacts to Jericho-Omega in NJPW
The WWE executive vice president confirms the company was aware and calls it 'phenomenal'
-
SmackDown recap: Bryan in the ring
Daniel Bryan was back in the ring as WWE fans have demanded ... but not as a wrestler ......
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2017
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2017
-
2017 WWE Clash of Champions matches
Here's everything you need to know ahead WWE's final pay-per-view of 2017
-
Triple H breaks down NXT's evolution
NXT patriarch Paul 'Triple H' Levesque believes the brand has a chance 'to show the world what...
-
WWE Raw: Awful Kane booking continues
Kane still main eventing Monday Night Raw in 2017 is a problem for WWE
Add a Comment