In This Corner Podcast: Triple H joins the show, plus the impact of Alpha-Omega

In this episode: This week's edition of ITC is overflowing with under juice as Brian Campbell welcomes WWE's own Triple H to the show to talk NXT, Ronda Rousey, Chris Jerihco and more (1:08:08). Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join BC at the start of the show with an intense debate over the forthcoming Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what it means for the futures of both Y2J and BC's so-called "revolution" (4:44). The guys continue the Main Event by diving into the most recent developments surrounding Daniel Bryan (39:15) and whether there is any saving what appears to be an upcoming Royal Rumble match featuring Kane, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar (48:50). Next up, the DMs are open (57:25) as BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King share their thoughts on "Woken" Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns' in-ring ability and more. And last but not least in this jam-packed episode, Brian and Adam run through the upcoming card for Clash of Champions, WWE's final pay-per-view of 2017 (1:30:30).

