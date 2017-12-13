In This Corner Podcast: Triple H joins the show, plus the impact of Alpha-Omega

'The Game' talks all things NXT and WWE, and the ramifications of Jericho vs. Omega are a hot topic

triple-h-hhh-suit-raw-wwe.jpg
WWE

In this episode: This week's edition of ITC is overflowing with under juice as Brian Campbell welcomes WWE's own Triple H to the show to talk NXT, Ronda Rousey, Chris Jerihco and more (1:08:08). Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join BC at the start of the show with an intense debate over the forthcoming Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what it means for the futures of both Y2J and BC's so-called "revolution" (4:44). The guys continue the Main Event by diving into the most recent developments surrounding Daniel Bryan (39:15) and whether there is any saving what appears to be an upcoming Royal Rumble match featuring Kane, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar (48:50). Next up, the DMs are open (57:25) as BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King share their thoughts on "Woken" Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns' in-ring ability and more. And last but not least in this jam-packed episode, Brian and Adam run through the upcoming card for Clash of Champions, WWE's final pay-per-view of 2017 (1:30:30).

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop