In This Corner Podcast: Triple H's return, Daniel Bryan's future, Survivor Series
A deep dive on two of WWE's most popular talents and a look ahead to WarGames and Survivor Series
In this episode: Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein kick off this week's edition of In This Corner with an extended Main Event as the guys dive deep on Triple H's return coinciding with the build to the main Survivor Series match (3:40) and the future of Daniel Bryan as a professional wrestler (33:50). Up next is Hero or Zero (47:18) where The Silver King presides as BC and Handsome Nick talk Braun Strowman vs. Kane, getting engaged in a WWE crowd, what Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will do on Sunday and a WWE superstar who was future endeavored during the recording. The guys wrap things up with a close look at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames (58:40) and Survivor Series (1:05:35) cards heading into the weekend.
