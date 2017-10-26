In This Corner Podcast: Will the WWE invasion angle work as a Survivor Series lead-in?

WWE brought back an 'invasion' angle with SmackDown stars taking over Raw, but did it actually work?

kofi-kingston-dean-ambrose-aj-styles-raw-smackdown.jpg
WWE

In this episode: Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein get back to basics on In This Corner. Forget star-studded interviews and PPV Rewind, the guys spent this week's episode debating the merits of the current WWE invasion angle (3:41), what went down Sunday on the TLC pay-per-view (21:57) and whether WWE is succeeding in building momentum to Survivor Series. The Silver King then judges BC and Handsome Nick as they go head-to-head in Hero or Zero (40:28) before the guys answer your DM slides (1:04:00) and break down what hit them in the ol' Feel Spot (1:10:55).

