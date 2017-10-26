In This Corner Podcast: Will the WWE invasion angle work as a Survivor Series lead-in?
WWE brought back an 'invasion' angle with SmackDown stars taking over Raw, but did it actually work?
In this episode: Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein get back to basics on In This Corner. Forget star-studded interviews and PPV Rewind, the guys spent this week's episode debating the merits of the current WWE invasion angle (3:41), what went down Sunday on the TLC pay-per-view (21:57) and whether WWE is succeeding in building momentum to Survivor Series. The Silver King then judges BC and Handsome Nick as they go head-to-head in Hero or Zero (40:28) before the guys answer your DM slides (1:04:00) and break down what hit them in the ol' Feel Spot (1:10:55).
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
T-Pain gets mistaken for The New Day
The auto-tune impresario took it all in good fun
-
WWE SmackDown recap: Invasion explained
One night after SmackDown invaded Raw, payback should have been in the cards
-
SD explains Raw invasion on social media
Why did SmackDown invade Raw on Monday night? These videos might help explain it
-
Recap: SmackDown puts Raw 'under siege'
SmackDown superstars invaded Raw to close the show Monday, and it was something
-
2017 WWE Survivor Series matches, card
Here's everything you need to know ahead of 2017 WWE Survivor Series
-
2017 WWE TLC results, grades, recap
Complete review with grades and highlights immediately after WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and...
Add a Comment