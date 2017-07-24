In This Corner Podcast: WWE Battleground instant analysis, review and grades

Just minutes after the conclusion of WWE Battleground, the guys convene to break down the card

jinder-mahal-randy-orton-punjabi-prison-battleground.jpg
WWE

In this episode: Just minutes after the conclusion of WWE Battleground, the guys jump online to break down the entire lackluster show. Brian Campbell leads the charge with a hot takedown of the Punjabi Prison Match, while Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join him to rip apart the show while finding a couple surprising positives from the SmackDown brand pay-per-view.

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories