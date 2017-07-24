In This Corner Podcast: WWE Battleground instant analysis, review and grades
Just minutes after the conclusion of WWE Battleground, the guys convene to break down the card
In this episode: Just minutes after the conclusion of WWE Battleground, the guys jump online to break down the entire lackluster show. Brian Campbell leads the charge with a hot takedown of the Punjabi Prison Match, while Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein join him to rip apart the show while finding a couple surprising positives from the SmackDown brand pay-per-view.
