In This Corner Podcast: WWE Survivor Series, NXT WarGames instant recap

In this episode: In a special extended Instant Analysis edition of In This Corner taped minutes after the conclusion of Survivor Series, Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein break down one of the biggest weekends in WWE this year. BC and The Silver King start things off by picking apart Survivor Series with an extra emphasis on the double main event Raw vs. SmackDown elimination match and Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles battle. After getting through the rest of the Survivor Series card, the guys dive into NXT TakeOver: WarGames where they discuss whether the return of the WarGames match worked to their satisfaction and who from the NXT brand unexpectedly impressed them the most on the show.

