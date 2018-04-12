In This Corner Podcast: WWE WrestleMania 34 fallout; convos with Gargano, Moon, Jax

A second look at where WWE is headed after WrestleMania 34, plus a trio of big-time interviews

In this episode: The guys are still on fire coming out of a long weekend in New Orleans as they sit down wrap up WrestleMania 34 and discuss all of the fallout from the big event on WWE's two weekly shows. Nick Kostos stops by to share his 'Mania reaction (5:00) before Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein break down the shocker on SmackDown (32:10) and what's to come with the reveals on Raw and Superstar Shake-Up next week (42:15). Up next, BC and The Silver King enter Hero or Zero mode (49:57) to discuss Cody vs. Kenny Omega, the Greatest Royal Rumble, Paige's semi-retirement, how WWE treats its titles and the futures of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. The guys sit down for a trio of interviews with Johnny Gargano (1:07:38), Ember Moon (1:17:56) and Nia Jax (1:27:10) where no topic is off limits, including Gargano's advice for independent wrestlers, Moon's behind-the-scenes look at Ronda Rousey and why Jax is truly not like most girls.

