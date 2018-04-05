In This Corner Podcast: WWE WrestleMania 34 preview, Paul Heyman drops by the show
This suped-up edition of ITC is one you simply do not want to miss
In this episode: The Road to WrestleMania 34 has nearly reached its end as we bring you a special extended edition of ITC featuring an extensive sit-down interview with the one and only Paul Heyman (1:27:27) as well as the return of Nick Kostos, who joins Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein to share his take on the build to WWE's biggest show of the year (6:18). Once Well-Dressed Nick departs, BC and The Silver King begin previewing the weekend by looking at the much-anticipated Kenny Omega vs. Cody match (57:33) as well as the full NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card (1:06:06). The in-depth interview with Heyman touches on his career and future, modern professional wrestling and what we should expect from Brock Lesnar's match with Roman Reigns. The guys then close the show with a match-by-match look at WrestleMania 34 (2:00:15), and of course, their Feel Spots.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
