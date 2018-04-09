In This Corner Podcast: WWE WrestleMania 34 results, grades, instant analysis
Just hours after WrestleMania 34 came to a close, the guys break down a tremendous weekend
In this episode: Live from the study of the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans in the wee hours of the morning following WrestleMania 34, Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein convene to break down an all-time WWE pay-per-view featuring major main event surprises, the debut of Ronda Rousey and the returns of both Daniel Bryan and The Undertaker. After BC and The Silver King get done dissecting the "Show of Shows," they move on to gushing about NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and their experience at the WrestleCon Supershow. You simply cannot miss this edition of ITC as the Milk of Marknesia and Under Juice flows from start to finish in this jam-packed episode.
