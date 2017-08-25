In This Corner Podcast: WWE's post-SummerSlam futures of Raw, SmackDown

BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King look at where WWE is headed with SummerSlam in the rear view

In this episode: The Brian Campbell guides the cast from Las Vegas as In This Corner goes cross-country to break down the scorching Brock Lesnar-Braun Strowman segment on Raw (4:24) and the John Cena-Roman Reigns tease on SmackDown (12:56). They then dive deep into Hero or Zero debating the future of SmackDown midcard, the debut of Bobby Roode and the returns of both Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin (24:42). Up next is the long-awaited analysis from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III (41:00) before BC, Handsome Nick and The Silver King close it out with PPV Rewind (51:13) and their Feel Spots for the week (1:02:45).

