In This Corner Podcast: WWE's Royal Rumble moves, Wrestle Kingdom 12 preview
2018 starts out with a bang in both WWE and NJPW during this week's episode of ITC
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein recap the week that was in WWE and preview NJPW?s Wrestle Kingdom 12 card from Japan, including a much anticipated Kenny Omega-Chris Jericho match. The guys analyze WWE?s booking decisions on Raw following clean victories for Roman Reigns and Asuka and update the latest on the Daniel Bryan-Shane McMahon storyline on SmackDown, including whether this week?s show did anything to tease Bryan?s in-ring return. In addition, BC and The Silver King play Hero or Zero where they discuss the reunited Balor Club, Woken Matt Hardy, the women?s Royal Rumble and much more.
