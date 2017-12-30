In This Corner Podcast: Year-end awards for WWE and all of pro wrestling in 2017
In this special year-end edition of ITC, the guys bring you their inaugural Samson Awards
In this episode: In this special year-end edition of In This Corner, Brian Campbell, Nick Kostos and Adam Silverstein bring you the inaugural Samson Awards. The final show of 2017 kicks off with BC and The Silver King wrapping up the year that was in professional wrestling before Handsome Nick joins the guys to break down the 15 special award categories. Who won the Katie Vick Award? Did a WWE superstar sneak by Kenny Omega for our Nature Boy Wrestler of the Year? We cover it all in a star-studded award show the likes of which you've never heard before. And then, after ending 2017 on a high note, BC and The Silver King reconvene to discuss what might have been missed by the awards and share their high hopes for the year to come. Whether your drink of choice is Milk of Marknesia or Under Juice, the guys have you covered as we step into 2018.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
SD: Owens over Styles, US tourney begins
Tuesday marked an uneven edition of SmackDown, though storylines did move forward in the main...
-
2018 WWE Royal Rumble matches
Here's everything you need to know ahead WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018
-
WWE Raw recap: New tag team champions
The absence of Dean Ambrose set into motion a couple big angles on Monday night
-
Report: McMahon gets 'XFL' trademarks
The WWE chairman may have taken the next step in his rumored quest to bring the XFL back to...
-
WWE: Angle, women's rumble
Crack open your Milk of Marknesia as the WWE Hall of Famer joins ITC to spit some knowledg...
-
Cena on why WWE Attitude Era wont retun
This may be tough to stomach for some holding out hope that WWE will change
Add a Comment