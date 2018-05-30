Is the rise of SmackDown Live and absence of Brock Lesnar making Raw irrelevant in WWE?

SmackDown has become WWE's 'A' show as Raw is floundering with little direction

Is there any question that SmackDown Live has officially become WWE's "A" show? Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein discuss a changing of the guard on WWE's main roster while opening this week's edition of the In This Corner Podcast (21:14).

The guys start by waxing poetic about the main event of 205 Live (8:50) before settling their outstanding bet (23:50), sharing confusion over the Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax angle (32:05), questioning what's happening with Braun Strowman (48:25) and giving due props to Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe (51:44).

BC and The Silver King also debate Elias, NXT's top feud, the Lana-Naomi dance-off and Sami Zayn's potential -- all in Hero or Zero (1:05:10) -- before wrapping things up by answering your DM slides (1:20:00) and sharing their Feel Spots (1:34:43). Plus, a special announcement at the end of the show!

