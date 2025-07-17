Jelly Roll's work with WWE legend The Undertaker shows. Jelly Roll chokeslammed Logan Paul through the Jimmy Kimmel Live! desk while guest-hosting Wednesday's episode, a viral preview of his WWE SummerSlam tag match with Randy Orton.

Jelly Roll is currently preparing for his professional wrestling debut at next month's SummerSlam in New Jersey. The Grammy-nominated singer will team with legendary 14-time world champion Orton against Paul and Drew McIntyre. The two parties gave Kimmel fans a taste of the chaos to come.

Jelly Roll and guest Orton were recapping Saturday Night's Main Event when McIntyre interrupted their conversation. Tensions escalated to a brawl with McIntyre tackling Orton through the show's swinging doors. Jelly Roll tried to cut to commercial break, but was interrupted by Paul, a social media influencer and part-time WWE superstar. Paul handed Jelly Roll a "receipt," slapping the country singer after Jelly Roll struck Paul on Saturday. Jelly Roll, 40, responded by driving Paul through the talk show desk with a chokeslam.

The "Son of a Sinner" singer has been diligently preparing for his wrestling debut. Earlier on Wednesday, Jelly Roll said on The Pat McAfee Show that he's training with former world champion Kevin Owens and former United States champion Jacob Fatu under the supervision of WWE coach Matt Bloom (formerly A-Train).

"I have been quietly living in Orlando for three or four weeks at the [WWE] Performance Center," Jelly Roll said. "I am like a piece of furniture. They cannot kick me out of there. I am there from the moment they wake up until it closes. I am obsessed!"

WWE Hall of Famers Undertaker and Michelle McCool sat in on one of Jelly Roll's sessions. The husband-and-wife duo asked to watch quietly, then advised him for several hours.

"They stood on the apron and gave me pointer after pointer for three hours," Jelly Roll said. "They see that I am trying to take it as seriously as I can."