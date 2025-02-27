Jey Uso generates the loudest crowd reactions every week in WWE. At a glance, he fully embodies his "Main Event" moniker. His detractors believe the theatrics are smoke and mirrors, and Uso understands why people doubt him as the pressure mounts to prove them wrong.

"This is do or die for me," Uso told CBS Sports. "I feel like I am doubted a lot. A lot of people are doubting me right now, Uce. I'm not supposed to be in this position. I know that. They know that. But I'm going to shut them all up."

Uso was as shocked as anyone to learn he'd win the 2025 men's Royal Rumble. The former intercontinental champion was a major underdog in a stacked field including John Cena, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Now he's headed to a world heavyweight title match at WrestleMania 41.

It's been less than two years since the 10-time tag team champion split from The Bloodline. Uso's popularity flourished as he won the intercontinental title in September and then the Royal Rumble. Despite his recent accomplishments, Uso admits he's still finding his footing as a solo act. Whatever he lacks as a single wrestler, he remedies tenfold with the relationship he shares with fans. Uso credits the audience for their attention to detail after a decade on identical footing with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

"I'm still trying to prove myself. It's OK. This is my story," Uso, who joins his cousin Roman Reigns and the rest of his family as cover athletes of WWE 2K25 "The Bloodline Edition" for its March 7 release, said. "I think a lot of people rock with me, Uce, because they watched me grow in front of them. They know where I came from. They raised me up. That's all I'm going to do. Every Monday, I show up to work and I make sure to leave it all out there. I'm trying to enjoy this ride."

Uso has the perfect dance partner to prove himself as a leading man. Gunther has been the world heavyweight champion for eight months. "The Ring General" is considered one of the finest in-ring wrestlers of his generation. Gunther's technical excellence rounds out with increasing confidence on the microphone and an intimidating aura. Uso and Gunther come from two different walks of wrestling life, yet Gunther is in some ways what Uso strives to be -- the actualization of one's potential.

"I think he's the best in-ring performer," Uso said. "There is something about him. He carries that energy. He's intimidating, strong, big and heavy. But I need to get through this mountain so I can prove it to myself and to the world. I'm trying to be world heavyweight champ."

The Usos have had countless all-time tag team matches. Jey acknowledges that he's yet to produce an instant classic in singles action. To the best of his knowledge, he sums this up to a lack of experience. Uso understands it's now or never against elite opposition, in a world title match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Showing out at WrestleMania 41 is also about redemption. Jey and Jimmy wrestled against each other at WrestleMania 40. It was the culmination of an eight-month storyline and a match that dreams are made of. The twin brothers actualized a childhood fantasy: wrestling each other on the most legendary stage. Unfortunately, it floundered by Jey's admission.

"I always thought we put on great matches. If you look at it, we had great matches with The Wyatt Family, The Shield, The New Day. Now, I feel like I've had a couple of good matches but not ones that stick in people's minds," Uso said. "This is redemption time on the big stage. The pressure is on."

Jey and Jimmy were on equal footing last year, but find themselves at different elevations on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Jimmy is beginning to settle into his singles run, most recently upsetting Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown. But he's yet to accomplish what Jey has as a singles act.

WWE released footage of Jimmy embracing his brother backstage after Jey won the Royal Rumble. It paints a perfect picture for how Jey describes their current standing. Even on their own, the twins are forever in lockstep.

"Man, my brother is living it with me. He is. I learned -- man, he's there with me..." an emotional Uso trailed off as he started choking up. "You got me teary eyed over here."

The Usos represent the decorated A'noa'i family. Their family is the central focus of this year's WWE 2K25 video game. "The Bloodline Showcase" mode, narrated by Paul Heyman, allows players to relive legendary moments from the family members' careers. The Usos' cousin The Rock, uncle Yokozuna and father Rikishi are among their many playable relatives. It's a surreal moment for Uso, who's work with his brothers and cousins now bears fruit celebrating his ancestors.

"I'm very blessed. I get to travel the world with my family, with my brothers. We're elevating and doing big things," Uso said. "It really brings joy to my heart seeing my brothers on a video game cover. I get goose bumps thinking about it. Never in a million years would I think I'd be on the game or in this position. I'm living in the moment with my family.

"I think it's crazy. Kids can play this game. They might not know who Yokuzana, the Wild Samoans or Umaga are. It's celebrating our family history heritage... It's giving history lessons too."

Uso hoists newfound pressure on his shoulders as he enters WrestleMania 41. The clock is ticking towards April 19 and 20. Uso must prove that WWE brass did not misplace their confidence by anointing him Royal Rumble winner. That can only be determined once the bell rings after his world title match. Uso is certain of one thing: he dares anyone performing before or after him to elicit the crowd response that he will at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

"I'm about to have 100,000 people out there Yeeting in one motion," Uso said. "No one is doing that. We're going to have fun."