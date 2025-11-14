John Cena will wrestle his last match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13. The honor of retiring Cena must be earned, though, as WWE superstars are currently battling in The Last Time is Now Tournament, with the winning ultimately becoming his final opponent in Washington, DC.

Competition in The Last Time is Now Tournament began on the Nov. 10 episode of Monday Night Raw, and it will continue across Raw and SmackDown leading into the fifth and final Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025.

Superstars from every rung of the WWE ladder are competing for the unique opportunity to show Cena the door. The field includes both day-to-day superstars from Raw and SmackDown, popular NXT wrestlers like Je'Von Evans, classic rivals like The Miz and some surprise entrants that WWE has teased may come from outside the company.

Rusev and Sheamus, each with his own longstanding history fighting Cena, were the first to advance to the quarterfinals. LA Knight, a returning GUNTHER and Jey Uso are among the other names already part of the competition with four entrants to be announced and two more to be revealed as surprise contenders.

Take a look below at the tournament schedule, results and upcoming match dates below. WWE has not yet released an official bracket, but once it does, CBS Sports will update the matchups accordingly. Check back periodically for updates ahead of Cena's last farewell stop on Dec. 13.

The Last Time is Now Tournament matches

First round

Rusev def. Damian Priest (Raw, Nov. 10

def. Damian Priest (Raw, Nov. 10 Sheamus def. Shinsuke Nakamura (Raw, Nov. 10)

def. Shinsuke Nakamura (Raw, Nov. 10) The Miz vs. Jey Uso (SmackDown, Nov. 14)

LA Knight vs. TBA (SmackDown, Nov. 14)

GUNTHER vs. Je'Von Evans (Raw, Nov. 17)

Solo Sikoa vs. TBA (Raw, Nov. 17)

TBA vs. TBA (SmackDown, Nov. 21)

TBA vs. TBA (SmackDown, Nov. 21)

Quarterfinals

TBA vs. TBA (Raw, Nov. 24)

TBA vs. TBA (Raw, Nov. 24)

TBA vs. TBA (SmackDown, Nov. 28)

TBA vs. TBA (SmackDown, Nov. 28)

Semifinals

TBA vs. TBA (Raw, Dec. 1)

TBA vs. TBA (SmackDown, Dec. 5)

Finals