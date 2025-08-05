Brock Lesnar shockingly returned at WWE SummerSlam, attacking John Cena at the show's conclusion. The online reaction to Lesnar's comeback was contentious, and no one is taking full credit for the decision.

WWE distanced itself from Lesnar after he was named in Janel Grant's ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit against WWE and former CEO Vince McMahon, despite not being a listed defendant. Lesnar returned on Sunday two years after his last appearance, seeming to begin a program for Cena's retirement tour. Cena briefly addressed Lesnar's return, suggesting he'd wrestle whoever the company put in front of him.

"I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows we're closing our book," Cena told "Adam's Apple" in a short street interview. "And just because I close my book in December, that doesn't mean the WWE closes its books. They have to continue their programming going forward.

"So, they're just trying to make the most exciting show for the fans, man. I got a dozen of them left. They deal 'em, I play 'em."

Cena did not explicitly state who decided to involve Lesnar, but his assertion that WWE "deals 'em" somewhat contrasts with WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque's claim. Levesque, also known as Triple H, said that Cena asked for Lesnar.

"This is John Cena's wishlist..." Levesque said on the official WWE SummerSlam post-show. "It's him writing the last chapter of his book, and I think people saw a conversation with us where he said we'd have to screw it up pretty badly to ruin his career. But it's not about that for me. It's about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out. To write his chapter."

Fans in attendance at SummerSlam cheered for Lesnar's unexpected return. The next several weeks of WWE television will inform how wise the decision was once the initial shock wears off.