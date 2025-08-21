John Cena has a date for his final match. Cena's farewell tour comes to an end on Dec. 13 as WWE Saturday Night's Main Event hosts his professional wrestling retirement.

NBC confirmed the news following an announcement that Saturday Night's Main Event will stream exclusively on Peacock. Last year, WWE struck a deal to air quarterly primetime specials on NBC and Peacock. The exclusive move to Peacock follows news that ESPN will become WWE's exclusive home for pay-per-views starting with the newly announced Wrestlepalooza event on Sept. 20.

"Peacock has had a wonderful relationship with the WWE and we're excited to see it continue far into the future," said NBC Sports president Rick Cordella. "Saturday Night's Main Event is some of the most premium content the WWE produces, including John Cena's upcoming retirement match, and it will be all live and exclusive on Peacock."

There are no further details about Cena's retirement match. There is speculation that the event will take place in or around Boston, but WWE has not confirmed it. Boston would be a fitting choice for Cena's swan song, an hour drive from his birthplace, New Westbury, Massachusetts.

Cena entered 2025 knowing it would be his last year as an in-ring performer. The farewell tour has featured numerous memorable moments: his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, winning a record 17th world title at WrestleMania 41, and being victim to Brock Lesnar's surprise return at SummerSlam.

Cena's next major singles match is a high-profile collision with Logan Paul, set for Clash in Paris on Aug. 31.