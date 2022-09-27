John Cena has won more than a dozen WWE Championships and has become a successful actor, but his greatest achievement might be setting a record with his charitable work. Guinness World Records recently announced that Cena broke the record for most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650.

Cena set the new record by granting his 650th wish on July 19. No single person has granted more than 200 wishes, according to the foundation.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, children between the ages of two and 18 have the opportunity to meet a celebrity, attend an event, or do something for someone else. Cena has been heavily involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation throughout his career, and he is the most requested celebrity by recipients. Cena even had the honor of granting the charity's 1000th wish in 2012.

After granting his 500th wish, Cena said he loves grating wishes and is willing to help out whenever he can.

"I just drop everything," Cena said, via Guinness World Records. "If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part

One of the biggest stars in WWE history, Cena has won a record 16 world championships in WWE throughout his lengthy career. Cena has been wrestling professionally since 1999, and he has been with the WWE since he made his debut in 2000.