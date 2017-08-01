John Cena to follow The Rock's lead, star in major Hollywood movie franchise

The parallels between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena continue as the 16-time heavyweight champion has signed on to join a major Hollywood movie franchise. Just like Johnson took a role in "Fast Five," the fifth part of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, Cena will be featured in the sixth "Transformers" movie, "Bumblebee."

Cena will hold a "lead role" in the film, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which notes that the movie will be released on Dec. 21, 2018. Hailee Steinfeld will star in the spinoff prequel, which set in 1987. The most recent "Transformers" movie, released on June 23, has grossed nearly $569 million. Production has already begun on "Bumblebee" but filming has not started.

Johnson made his debut on the silver screen back in 2001 when he played The Scorpion King in "The Mummy Returns." That led to a spinoff film for his character in 2002 that grossed $90 million and proved he could be a box office star. His filmography has been littered with successes since, including multiple "Fast" films, "San Andreas" and "Central Intelligence."

Cena has yet to serve as a lead in a successful film, but recent comedy turns in "Trainwreck," "Daddy's Home" and "Sisters" have upped his prestige in Hollywood. Should it all work out, the 40-year-old may spend even more time away from WWE in the near future.

Between his film roles, charity appearances and side job hosting "American Grit" on Fox, Cena has not been a full-time wrestler for WWE as of late. He recently rebuffed being called a "part-timer" by referring to himself as an "all-timer," though his lack of consistent appearances is similar to what happened with Johnson towards the end of his regular WWE tenure.

Cena has promised in the past that he will not divest himself from WWE the same way Johnson did when his acting career exploded before eventually returning to the square circle in a feud with Cena that spanned two WrestleManias.