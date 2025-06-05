Kevin Owens won't make any declarations about his professional wrestling future. Owens has been off WWE television since April as he recovers from a serious neck injury. The 11-year WWE veteran awaits surgery and can't promise he'll be physically fit for a return.

"It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights," Owens told French publication Le10Sport, according to a translation from Sports Illustrated. "I don't know if that's true."

On April 1, Owens pulled out of his WrestleMania 41 match with Randy Orton. The former WWE universal champion revealed he was performing with a neck injury for five months. Owens plans to undergo surgery, but is waiting to see how well his body heals before medical intervention.

"I still haven't had the surgery," Owens said. "There are a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We're kind of waiting to see how things progress naturally.

"There's no doubt I need surgery, but before we do the surgery, we just have to see how much it can… Not recover, because it won't recover, but slightly improve without surgery. "

Owens, 41, has dedicated most of his life to pro wrestling. The Canadian made his in-ring debut at the age of 16 before cutting his teeth in the respected Ring of Honor promotion. Since signing with WWE in 2014, Owens has won numerous titles, including one world title reign. Among his biggest achievements are twice headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania by winning the undisputed tag team titles with best friend Sami Zayn, and welcoming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin out of a 19-year retirement.

Being sidelined indefinitely is uncomfortable for a performer who has dedicated most of his life to his passion.

"It's a very slow process. You have to have patience," Owens said. "I don't usually have a lot of patience, but this time I have no choice."