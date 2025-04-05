The long-awaited showdown between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will have to wait longer. On Friday, Owens announced he was out of WrestleMania 41 with a neck injury.

Owens took the microphone on WWE SmackDown on Friday, confirming earlier speculation of his injury. The WWE superstar has been dealing with a serious neck injury for four months. A doctor recently informed Owens that he'd require surgery to correct the issue.

"The truth is, I don't know when I'll have the privilege to be in front of you guys again," Owens said. "What I do know is the last few years, I've learned not to take anything for granted, and I will never take this for granted. So want to say thank you, and I'm sorry, guys."

Owens has not wrestled a televised match since Jan. 24, but had a pair of physically grueling pay-per-view matches while injured. His ladder match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble and unsanctioned match with Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber were lauded for their physicality.

Owens' injury puts Orton's WrestleMania 41 status in limbo. WWE has worked towards Orton vs. Owens for five months. Owens turned on his tag team partner Orton in November, hitting him with a package piledriver. Orton was written off television before returning at March's Elimination Chamber.

A frustrated Orton reacted to his match cancellation by RKOing SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, possibly planting the seeds for a storytelling pivot.

WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins headlines Night 1. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena headlines Night 2.