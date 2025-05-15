Jim Ross is once again facing a major health scare. The legendary wrestler commentator, who currently works with All Elite Wrestling, revealed he has been diagnosed with colon cancer on X on Thursday afternoon.

"Diagnosed this week with colon cancer," Ross' post read. "Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support."

Ross is most famous for his two-decade-long stint in WWE from 1993 to 2013, where he served along with color commentator Jerry Lawler during the iconic "Attitude Era." While that WWE run may be what most fans know Ross for, he cut his teeth working for a variety of territories and wrestling promotions, including Mid-South Wrestling, Jim Crocket Promotions, and World Championship Wrestling.

Ross has had previous health issues. Ross announced that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021, and in February 2024 posted on X that he had undergone cancer surgery on his right hip. He also lives with Bell's palsy, a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles on one side of the face.

Ross signed with AEW in 2019, though various health issues have led to him temporarily taking time away from the commentary desk due to various health issues. In addition to his current AEW responsibilities on the commentary desk, Ross also serves as an analyst and senior advisor.