Logan Paul can buy a lot, but "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's services are off the table. Part-time WWE superstar Paul claimed he offered Austin $1 million to dress as the mascot for Prime, a beverage Paul co-founded, at WrestleMania 41.

Austin appeared at WrestleMania Sunday to announce the weekend's live attendance number. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was in town accepting the inaugural "Immortal Moment" honors with Bret Hart for their WrestleMania 13 match. Paul revealed he had pitched for Austin, dressed as a Prime mascot, to recreate his iconic beer spots with Prime bottles.

"We offered Steve a million dollars to be the Prime bottle," Paul said on Wednesday's episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast. "He didn't do it, so instead, he f---in' ran a poor woman over with an ATV.

"I don't think he considered it for a second. [The WWE Universe would] kill him, but it would be so [great]. Imagine if he takes the mask off the Prime bottle and it's 'Stone Cold'?"

Paul isn't dropping the idea, believing Austin has the cache to do anything at WrestleMania. The social media star hopes to convince Austin to play along one day.

"He could've done anything, which is why I think it would have worked ultimately," Paul said. "Maybe one year."

Paul defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. He's wrestled numerous times for the company, including multiple WrestleMania appearances, challenging Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for world titles, and standing opposite John Cena and CM Punk in this year's Elimination Chamber match.