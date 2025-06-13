Logan Paul's bountiful WWE opportunities will inevitably divide people. Three years into his professional wrestling career, Paul has challenged for multiple world titles, headlined pay-per-views and defeated legends. His commitment to the profession's physicality, however, is indisputable. At Money in the Bank, Paul executed a thrilling and dangerous spot that even John Cena advised against.

Cena and Paul headlined the June 7 PPV against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Paul, the least experienced pro wrestler on the card, executed the most memorable move of the evening. The social media superstar performed a springboard Asai moonsault, launching off the ring ropes and crashing through Jey Uso and an announcers' table. According to Paul, his tag team partner advised him against attempting such a feat.

"I'm telling John Cena, 'Hey, I'd like to fit this spot.' He looks at me and he goes, 'You can't make that jump,' and I go, 'I swear to God I can,' and dude, John's the best," Paul said on Wednesday's "Impaulsive" podcast. "But in full sincerity, he goes, 'You can't make that jump,' and I'm like, 'Okay, buddy!'"

Paul, 30, emerged from the rubble relatively unscathed, even if it didn't feel like it. Paul's only known injury is a shin hematoma, which typically heals within a few days to a few months depending on severity. Upon impact, Paul feared he had done much worse damage.

"It was well-executed and I'm f---ing alive. But it was a really hard landing. Really hard," Paul said. "When I landed, straight up, I was not sure if I broke both my f---ing shins."

Paul delivered the night's most memorable spot but hobbled away from the match empty handed. Rhodes and Uso ultimately picked up the win thanks to an assist from R-Truth, who had been released from the company six days before reaching a new agreement.