LOOK: Bray Wyatt debuts new, blue WWE universal championship title belt

For the first time in its history, the WWE universal championship is representing and being defended on the company's blue brand. With "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt winning the title from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel a couple of weeks ago, WWE had to make a switch with its heavyweight championships, moving its signature WWE title and champion Brock Lesnar over to the Raw.

As such, fans began to wonder whether the universal title, which has been bright red through its entire history (representing Raw), would undergo a change with it now being on the blue brand (SmackDown). There were two thoughts to what would happen. Perhaps WWE would keep the title as-is considering Wyatt's signature color is red (the color floods the lights during all of his matches these days). Or maybe WWE would just come to the simple decision to make the title blue for it to be more thematic with the show it is on.

They clearly went with option No. 2.

The red universal title was heavily criticized upon its debut, but the blue one, candidly, looks nice. WWE made a good decision in leaving the strap a bit darker for the blue than it did the red, which makes the color less objectionable to the eye. Whether it was the right decision for Wyatt to have a blue strap instead of the red, well, that's up for personal debate.