LOOK: Bruno Mars meets his nickname namesake in legend Bruno Sammartino

The two met in Pittsburgh after Mars' 24k Magic World Tour

They say "don't meet your heroes," but Bruno Mars doesn't seem to have a problem with it. The "24K Magic" singer had a stop in Pittsburgh where he met the source of his nickname: professional wrestling legend and former champion Bruce Sammartino. Mars posted a photo on Instagram to commemorate the moment, and it looks like he got a trophy to do so as well.

Mars apparently got the nickname from his father because the singer was a larger baby, and his dad was a huge wrestling fan. Sammartino was one of his favorites, so he dubbed his son "Bruno." Sammartino heard this story through the grapevine and decided to pay his now tiny protege a visit, and the singer may have a new fan.

"I hope he's like that in everyday life. He was the most humble, nicest guy," Sammartino said. "He couldn't have been more respectful."

Sammartino, to defend his honor, gave Mars a photo of himself from his wrestling days. He thought he was more muscular than chunky, so maybe it's a misnomer for a "chunky" baby. However, there was no bad blood after the encounter.

"He told me, 'You know, I called my dad and told him I was going to meet with you today, and he was so excited,'" Sammartino said of Mars. He also said that he was "extremely impressed" with how Mars carried himself.

