LOOK: Bruno Mars meets his nickname namesake in legend Bruno Sammartino
The two met in Pittsburgh after Mars' 24k Magic World Tour
They say "don't meet your heroes," but Bruno Mars doesn't seem to have a problem with it. The "24K Magic" singer had a stop in Pittsburgh where he met the source of his nickname: professional wrestling legend and former champion Bruce Sammartino. Mars posted a photo on Instagram to commemorate the moment, and it looks like he got a trophy to do so as well.
Mars apparently got the nickname from his father because the singer was a larger baby, and his dad was a huge wrestling fan. Sammartino was one of his favorites, so he dubbed his son "Bruno." Sammartino heard this story through the grapevine and decided to pay his now tiny protege a visit, and the singer may have a new fan.
"I hope he's like that in everyday life. He was the most humble, nicest guy," Sammartino said. "He couldn't have been more respectful."
Sammartino, to defend his honor, gave Mars a photo of himself from his wrestling days. He thought he was more muscular than chunky, so maybe it's a misnomer for a "chunky" baby. However, there was no bad blood after the encounter.
"He told me, 'You know, I called my dad and told him I was going to meet with you today, and he was so excited,'" Sammartino said of Mars. He also said that he was "extremely impressed" with how Mars carried himself.
-
SD results: Styles retains, Roode debuts
Roode was joined by Shelton Benjamin making his return to SmackDown Live on Tuesday
-
WWE Raw results: Lesnar vs. Strowman
A big-time WWE superstar made his return to Raw on Monday, one night after SummerSlam
-
WWE SummerSlam analysis
Moments after the conclusion of SummerSlam, the guys break down the entire six-hour card
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2017
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2017
-
2017 WWE SummerSlam live results, grades
Live coverage of WWE SummerSlam from Brooklyn, including grades, a match card and highligh...
-
2017 WWE SummerSlam: Watch live stream
Here is every way you can watch find WWE SummerSlam streaming online Sunday night
Add a Comment