LOOK: Philly boos WWE star Elias after he calls Gritty a 'fat, ugly, googly-eyed slob'

"Monday Night Raw" hit the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this week, and the crowd's boos were hot and heavy by the time Elias, WWE's sideshow star and professional trash talker, wrapped up his infamous riff.

The guitar-playing wrestler ticked off seemingly all of Seattle when he went into KeyArena earlier this month joking about the SuperSonics, and he got a couple more rounds of sustained hollering on Monday night when he ripped into Philly and its new mascot, the hideously adorable Gritty.

"Earlier today, I go to lunch with Carson Wentz," Elias begins, eliciting a mix of cheers and boos by naming the Eagles quarterback, "and I ask him about his injuries from last season. I ask if it was painful, and he says, 'Elias, yeah, it was, but true pain is psychological. True pain is going out there each week and pretending like you care about this depraved and shameful city of Philadelphia.'"

Elias goes after @GrittyNHL and had lunch with Carson Wentz #RAW pic.twitter.com/GdEK24wZBA — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) October 16, 2018

Cue the first wave of boos.

Elias then raises his hand as if to speak again, hesitates, and the boos get louder. An "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" chant can be heard in the background. And then, sitting in the same arena that houses the Flyers, the WWE star goes for the jugular.

"And while I'm at it, Gritty is not a mascot," he yells. "He is a spitting image of every person in this city. He's a fat, ugly, googly-eyed slob!"

Philly erupts. Gritty fires back on Twitter.

Heard I got called out last night by some guy with a ponytail named Jeff. pic.twitter.com/NhvYupvpWe — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 16, 2018

And we're left to appreciate all parties involved -- Elias for taking aim at an easy target, and Philadelphia for vouching so fervently for a mascot who didn't exist two months ago.