LOOK: Ric Flair in Offset's video for 'Ric Flair Drip' is exactly what 2018 needed
Flair's appearance in the music video for this popular track is tremendous
Migos member Offset dropped a new song called "Ric Flair Drip" in October 2017, and unlike most songs with sports references, it's absolute fire. The song technically features 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, but Offset steals the show. In the music video, Ric Flair himself steals the show because, well, he's Ric Flair and he does what he wants.
The video, like Flair's life, features a gaudy mansion, scantily clad women and a whole lot of jewelry. Offset himself looks like he's having way too much fun, giving the most understated "Woooooo!" ever, but he's got his own ad-libs to plug in. Oh, and he's dressed like this.
The first shot we get of Flair himself, he's being driven up to a mansion by Offset. Somehow, Offset's wardrobe makes Flair's style look tame.
After a few more shots of Metro Boomin pretending to play piano, Flair steps out looking fresh as hell.
And what follows is what might be the single best ensemble shot of all-time.
After a party that Flair apparently wasn't invited to that features fellow Migos members Quavo and Takeoff making an appearance to just throw some money around, we get a shot of Flair sitting in what may as well be a throne looking way too happy.
Finally, we get a shot of Ric Flair doing what he does best: Going on a hype rant. "Hey this is for all my -- kiss stealing, wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin', drippin', son of a guns."
Flair just looks happy to be alive these days, and this isn't the only video he's been in recently. He appeared in another video called "Chambea" by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.
I'd love to link the lyrics to the screengrabs, but to be frank, it would be a fireable offense if I did. If you want to see the full video and listen, click here, just remember, it contains a lot of NSFW language. Offset is for The Culture, but not the children.
-
WWE offers top indy star, Rousey plans
One of WWE's former biggest stars made a major stand in the locker room a few years ago
-
WWE: Reigns, Lesnar, Rousey
The Road to WrestleMania 34 is in full swing, and there's a lot to discuss after Elimination...
-
Will Rey Mysterio be at WrestleMania?
Mysterio could be primed for an appearance in New Orleans on April 8
-
SD Live recap: Cena closer to 'Mania
Cena kept his WrestleMania dream alive with a huge win on Tuesday night
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...
-
WWE Fastlane matches, card, rumors
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE Fastlane on SmackDown's Road to WrestleMania 34