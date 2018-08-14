LOOK: Ronda Rousey has terrifying experience with a rogue bat during WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey opened up WWE Raw on Monday night, dominating male security and striking fear into the heart of her SummerSlam opponent this Sunday, Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss. Once again, Rousey looked absolutely fearless throughout the entire opening segment of the go-home show.

Well, actually, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion looked fearless throughout almost the entire opening segment.

You may have missed a point during Rousey's appearance on Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Monday night where she met her match and we witnessed even the slightest bit of fear come over her. While on the outside cornering Ember Moon during her bout with Bliss, Rousey came into direct contact with a bat that had somehow broke loose in the Greensboro Coliseum. Her reaction is basically all of us.

Some may chuckle at the reaction of the woman referred to as the "baddest woman on the planet," but I have to give her credit here for her professionalism. If that were me, my segment would have been complete right then and there as I hightailed it to the back, and possibly directly to my rental car. Secondly, she deserves props for simply stating, "Oh my god, there's a bat," amid her terror. PG-rated show and children in the audience or not, some four-letter words would have been inadvertently spewed while in the process of my escape.

Rousey has been masterfully portrayed as one of the most dominant characters on television since she made her WWE debut back in January, but at least on this night, she had every right in the world to express the smallest bit of fright.