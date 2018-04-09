LOOK: Ronda Rousey pays tribute to Roddy Piper during WWE WrestleMania 34 entrance
'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey announced her arrival to the wrestling world at WrestleMania 34
Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut on Sunday night at Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans, and what a debut it was as she and Kurt Angle battle Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.
The former UFC women's bantamweight champ announced her arrival to the wrestling world for her first bit of in-ring action since signing with the company, appearing on scene in the style of her idol, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. We've gotten to know the menacing side of Rousey quite well over the years, but "Rowdy" Ronda was all smiles on Sunday night as she begins her new career journey.
It's not the first time that Rousey has paid tribute to Piper, as the two were actually friendly prior to the wrestling superstar's death in 2015. Rousey wore Piper's famous leather jacket during her initial debut appearance at the Royal Rumble in January. The story of how they met is a rather interesting one. Here are some details, via Uproxx.
When Ronda's friends gave her the "Rowdy" nickname years ago, Ronda felt guilty about "stealing" a Hall of Famer's name. So, [trainer Gene Lebell] set up a meeting between the two where Piper gave her his blessing on using his nickname, and they remained in touch until his death.
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 live results, grades
Live results, reviews and highlights from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans
-
Ronda Rousey prepares for WrestleMania
The former UFC superstar is primed to make a splash in a whole new ring
-
When does Lesnar's WWE deal end?
Lesnar will defend his universal title on Sunday, but then it may be back to the Octagon
-
Cena is in the 'Mania crowd as a fan
With no answer from the Deadman, Cena is ready to mix it up with the fans, as promised
-
How to watch WWE WrestleMania 34 live
All the information you need to watch WrestleMania 34 Sunday night in New Orleans
-
Complete guide to WWE WrestleMania 34
The perfect one-stop shop for everything you need to know leading into WrestleMania 34 in New...