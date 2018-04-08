LOOK: With no set Undertaker match, John Cena lives up to his WWE WrestleMania 34 fan promise
With no answer from the Deadman, Cena is ready to mix it up with the fans, as promised
Guess who is already among the people at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for WresleMania 34? You may not see him, but John Cena is already among the people as a fan, and he looks pretty happy to be there.
Cena gave his word that, should the Undertaker not accept his WrestleMania challenge, he would be in attendance as a fan. So, with Taker remaining silent, he's now he's mingling with the people as he prepares for the big event.
Cena's role for WrestleMania has been kept under wraps, but the dominant theory is that he does indeed have a date with The Undertaker. For now, however, his story simple: John Cena is a fan. That's the WWE story and they're sticking to it.
Standing among the people, however, Cena is much more than that. He's basically royalty.
While Cena's role on the actual card still remains in question, the bottom line is this that Cena being among the people in New Orleans is telling. And no matter where he is in the crowd, he's going to garner a lot of attention.
Maybe they'll throw us some kind of curveball regarding Cena's role, but one thing is for sure -- the hype is at a fever-pitch at the Superdome. We'll see if WWE sticks to its angle of Cena as a fan, but we know that Undertaker has to at least potentially responded to his challenge. At this point, anything else may feel like a letdown.
