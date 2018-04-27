LOOK: WWE awards awesome special championship title for Greatest Royal Rumble
The winner will receive the title in addition to the trophy
When it was announced that there would be a 50-man Royal Rumble match taking place at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, questions were asked as to what the winner of the historic bout would receive as a prize. While the victor does not receive a traditional world championship opportunity, we did learn that they will earn a trophy. Friday, just moments before the match was to take place, we learned of another prize on the line.
The winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday will also receive this unique and flashy championship, making them officially the Greatest Royal Rumble champion.
While the traditional title shot is not on the line, this unique title is still something to be proud of as part of this history-making event on Friday.
