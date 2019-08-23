LOOK: WWE champions Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch announce engagement on social media

They are WWE superstars. They are WWE champions. And now they are one another's fiancee. WWE universal champion Seth Rollins and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch on Thursday night announced their engagement through social media.

Rollins (real name Colby Lopez) and Lynch (Rebecca Quin) have been dating for quite some time but just recently made their relationship public this spring. WWE wasted no time weaving their relationship into a televised storyline that saw the two team up for a winner take all mixed tag team match with their respective titles on the line in July at Extreme Rules.

The champions retained their titles in the match and have been see sparingly on television together since as they have been embroiled in separate storylines.

The couple are believed to be on vacation and expected to be off WWE TV for at least a week.

"Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life," Lynch wrote on Twitter and Instagram, showing off a ring on her finger in the picture.

Rollins on Monday night won the Raw tag team championship alongside Braun Strowman, who he is rumored to be facing at WWE's upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view for his universal tile in a few weeks. Lynch appears set to face the recently returning Sasha Banks at the same event on Sunday, Sept. 15 in Charlotte.