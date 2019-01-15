LOOK: WWE women's tag team titles unveiled, champions to be crowned at Elimination Chamber

Just a few weeks after Vince McMahon -- seemingly as an aside -- announced that WWE would introduce a tag team championship for the women's division, the company made another announcement about those titles in an unexpected throwaway at the beginning of a segment during Raw on Monday night.

At the start of her "Moment of Bliss" talk show, Alexa Bliss briefly announced that the first women's tag team champions would be decided at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February with three Raw teams and three SmackDown teams competing inside the structure. Those teams have not been revealed.

Bliss then went ahead and unveiled the titles.

WWE fans have been clammoring for women's tag team titles for quite some time, but interest rose for the championship ahead of Evolution, its first all-women's PPV. The company has even gone so far as to team up its female superstars not currently in the title picture on the Raw and SmackDown brands.

Two of its most popular superstars, Sasha Banks and Bayley, have seemingly been stuck in a storyline that appeared to be geared toward the introduction of the titles for the better part of a year. WWE teased the dissolution of their on-screen friendship only to bring them back together to form the Boss 'N' Hug Connection on July 23; they have primarily been competing in tag team matches -- or joined each other at ringside for singles matches -- since.

There was also a stretch of about a month where printed "We Want Women's Tag Team Titles" signs could be seen throughout televised crowds. It has not been confirmed that WWE printed and handed out those signs, but the identical nature of them and lack of an online movement specifically for the signs certainly made their sudden appearance and disappearance fishy.

WWE's had multiple opportunities to announce the women's tag team titles in a more significant way, including ahead of SummerSlam, entering or during Evolution or even on a December 2018 edition of Raw when McMahon, his daughter Stephanie, son Shane and son-in-law Triple H opened the show in the middle of the ring promising a new era for WWE with fresh faces and matchups.

Still, the return of the women's tag team championship -- originally introduced in 1983 but discontinued by the then-WWF in 1989 after only five total reigns -- is welcome at a time in WWE's history where the women are outshining the men on a nightly basis and look poised to main event WrestleMania for the first time.

It's just strange that after such a long build up, WWE has seemingly put little thought into the two key announcement surrounding the titles. What else could they have done? Perhaps a tournament that reached its conclusion at WrestleMania 35? Perhaps brand-by-brand elimination matches to determine the two contenders in a regular match for the titles?

Simply put, these have been botched announcements that have done little to enhance the value of the introduction of new titles.