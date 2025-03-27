The Hardys' surprise return at WrestleMania 33 elicited one of the loudest ovations in WWE history. Eight years later, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy seem poised for another main roster run -- this time carrying the TNA world tag team championships.

Seeing WWE and TNA superstars collide was once a vision exclusively for fantasy matchmaking. The professional wrestling promotions have increasingly worked together since announcing a multi-year partnership in January. Matt and Jeff made two NXT appearances in February, most notably defending their TNA tag team titles against NXT tag team champions Fraxiom.

The working agreement has primarily seen talent exchanges between WWE's developmental brand NXT and TNA, excluding TNA world champion Joe Hendry's surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. According to Matt, the legendary duo could likely join Hendry on the shortlist of TNA talent visiting WWE's main roster.

"I think there is a very strong possibility you end up seeing that before it's all said and done," Matt told CBS Sports when asked if the TNA tag titles would appear on Raw, SmackDown or a WWE pay-per-view by the summer.

The Hardys are among the most successful tag teams in professional wrestling. They've enjoyed nine WWE tag team title reigns and 16 combined singles titles, four of which were world championships. They're also three-time TNA tag champs with five combined world heavyweight title runs. The Hardys foresee main roster WWE appearances soon, but adding the NXT tag team titles to their hefty resume is another priority.

Check out the full interview with The Hardys below.

"I've totally been meditating in my head this last year, so far as The Hardys showing up in NXT," Jeff said. "It's something that's never been done. To be there in New York was so rewarding and fulfilling. The love, the support we got from being there. We ended up having a great match... Anything is possible in pro wrestling."

"I love how it adds to the unpredictability of pro wrestling," Matt added of the WWE-TNA partnership. "Because pro wrestling is at its best when it's unpredictable."