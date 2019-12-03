NASCAR's Kyle Busch wins WWE 24/7 championship title from R-Truth on Raw

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch can add another title to his name, but this one was not earned on the track. On Monday night, he won a WWE championship belt. The 2019 Cup Series champion won the 24/7 championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, which is a title that can be defended 24 hours a day, seven days a week at any time and any place.

It all went down after a match between Andrade and Eric Young on Monday Night Raw. With help from two-time Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR personality Michael Waltrip, Busch snuck behind R-Truth, who was the previous 24/7 champion. Busch and Waltrip were called up by R-Truth from the crowd, and Waltrip revealed a referee shirt he was donning to the 24/7 champion under his sweatshirt. During the reveal, Busch had the chance to pin down the current holder of the title as Waltrip counted to three to secure the win.

Take a look at how it all went down:

Busch grabbed the belt and celebrated as R-Truth stood in shock.

The NASCAR driver posted about it all on social media.

Getting the title is not as easy as Busch made it look, and he had some battle scars to show from his performance.

Oh man guys it’s getting serious 👩‍⚕️ 🚑 👨‍⚕️ 💉Rowdy Busch the professional wrestler pic.twitter.com/4ii4nO5YgW — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) December 3, 2019

Champion's Week kicks off on Tuesday, so he will have to be ready to defend it at any time.