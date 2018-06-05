NJPW Dominion 2018 card, matches, date, start time, live stream, watch online
All the information you need to catch the 2018 Dominion card on Saturday
While Wrestle Kingdom inside the Tokyo Dome is easily the biggest show of the year for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Dominion is the clear-cut second biggest offering. For WWE fans, think of it as the dynamic between WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Well, this Saturday, it's time for NJPW to bring us this year's Dominion 6.9 card, one that's loaded with matches that die-hard fans of impeccable in-ring work will be eagerly anticipating.
In the main event of Dominion this year, we'll be treated to the fourth installment in the IWGP world heavyweight championship rivalry between long-reigning champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger Kenny Omega. This time around, these two are aiming to prove who the true "best in the world" really is with the bout carrying stipulations of 2-out-of-3 falls with no time limit. They each hold a win over the other with a draw in their three-match series, so this looks to be the end of their sage once and for all. The co-main event of Dominion on Saturday also sees the return of Chris Jericho to NJPW, as he takes on Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito; Jericho has targeted the intercontinental champion since the night after Jericho lost to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12.
Below is all the information you need to catch the 2018 NJPW card, including start times for all time zones in the United States.
Big fan of pro wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE & NJPW each week.
NJPW Dominion 2018 viewing information
Date: Saturday, June 9, 2018
Location: Osaka Jo-Hall -- Osaka, Japan
Live stream: NJPWWorld.com (English broadcast available)
Start times: 4 p.m. JST | 3 a.m. ET | 2 a.m. CT | 12 a.m. PT
NJPW Dominion 2018 match card
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (2-out-of-3 falls, no time limit):
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Chris Jericho
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- Rey Mysterio Jr., Jushin Thunder Liger & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Cody, Marty Scurll & Hangman Page
- IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Sanada & EVIL (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Taichi vs. Michael Elgin
- Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki
- David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Yoshi-Hashi & Jay White
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Roppongi 3K
-
Raw recap: Roman Reigns gets a reaction
Raw remains a 'bore,' but at least a couple things were accomplished on Monday night
-
WWE Money in the Bank matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE's annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view
-
Undertaker returning to MSG in July
Undertaker will be appearing in MSG for the first time in eight years
-
NXT TakeOver: Chicago match card
All the information you need for WWE's upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago event
-
WWE: SmackDown edging Raw?
SmackDown has become WWE's 'A' show as Raw is floundering with little direction
-
Fox giving WWE weekly studio TV show
Fox really seems to be taking care of WWE under the blockbuster deal