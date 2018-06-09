NJPW Dominion 2018 card, matches, start time, date, live stream, watch online

Though it may be New Japan Pro-Wrestling's second-biggest show of the year, the 2018 edition of Dominion is absolutely loaded. For WWE fans, think of it as the dynamic between WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Well, this Saturday, it's time for NJPW to bring us this year's Dominion 6.9 card, one that's loaded with matches that die-hard fans of impeccable in-ring work will be eagerly anticipating.

In the main event of Dominion this year, we'll be treated to the fourth installment in the IWGP world heavyweight championship rivalry between long-reigning champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger Kenny Omega. This time around, these two are aiming to prove who the true "best in the world" really is with the bout carrying stipulations of 2-out-of-3 falls with no time limit. They each hold a win over the other with a draw in their three-match series, so this looks to be the end of their sage once and for all. The co-main event of Dominion on Saturday also sees the return of Chris Jericho to NJPW, as he takes on Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito; Jericho has targeted the intercontinental champion since the night after Jericho lost to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Below is all the information you need to catch the 2018 NJPW card, including start times for all time zones in the United States.

NJPW Dominion 2018 viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 9, 2018

Location: Osaka Jo-Hall -- Osaka, Japan

Live stream: NJPWWorld.com (English broadcast available)

Start times: 4 p.m. JST | 3 a.m. ET | 2 a.m. CT | 12 a.m. PT

NJPW Dominion 2018 match card