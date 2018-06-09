NJPW Dominion 2018 results: Another Okada-Omega classic, big Chris Jericho surprise

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's second-biggest event of the year -- think of it as the equivalent to WWE's SummerSlam -- delivered in more ways than one Saturday as fans in Osaka, Japan, and watching around the world were treated to a variety of title changes and top-tier wrestling matches at Dominion 6.9.

The fourth incarnation of IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada facing challenger Kenny Omega served as an epic main event, but it was hardly the only news made during the big show. Not only were there seemingly endless title changes, long-time WWE superstar Chris Jericho competed against top NJPW star Tetsuya Naito and came away with a prize no one expected.

Keep on reading for full results from Dominion 6.9.

NJPW Dominion 2018 results

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship -- El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) def. Roppongi 3K via pinfall to retain the titles: Sho of Roppongi 3K ate the pinfall after he was unable to kick out while his legs were trapped.

David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Yoshi-Hashi & Jay White via pinfall: Robinson ended the affair by hitting Pulp Friction and pinning White for the victory.

Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre, Jr. def. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via submission: Sabre tapped out Yano, as he is wont to do in most matches. Chaos dropped another match in what would become a trend on the evening. Ishii attacked Suzuki following the match, and though Suzuki got in some licks, they were ultimately battling until separated.

NEVER Openweight Championship -- Michael Elgin def. Hirooki Goto (c) and Taichi (via pinfall) to win the title: In a well-paced match that served as a strong final to the undercard, Elgin hit the Revolution Elgin Bomb and got the 1-2-3 over Taichi.

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks def. Sanada & EVIL via pinfall to win the titles: Matt Jackson sold his back injury throughout the match, while Nick Jackson appeared to break -- or seriously hurt -- his foot early in the effort. This led to a number of failed Meltzer Driver attempts, so the Bucks reverted back to their More Bang For Your Buck finisher to pin Sanada and win the heavyweight version of the tag team titles for the first time.

Cody, Marty Scrull & Hangman Page def. Rey Mysterio, Jr., Jusin "Thunder" Liger & Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall: In a bit of a surprise considering the star power of the face trio, Liger ate Cross Rhodes from Cody. This potentially sets up future matches of Mysterio-Scrull and Tanahashi-Cody.

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship -- Hiromu Takahashi def. Will Ospreay (c) via pinfall to win the title: Just days after putting on an absolute classic to win Best of Super Jrs. 25 over Taiji Ishimori, Takahashi continued his rise to the top of NJPW's lower-weight division by nearly tapping out Ospreay before hitting him with the Time Bomb to win the strap.

IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Chris Jericho def. Tetsuya Naito (c) via pinfall to win the title: The brutal match began with Jericho attacking Naito before he entered the ring and the bell rang, driving him through a table. Naito suffered a laceration under his right eye that looked gnarly and was also bleeding out of his ear. He would later use panels from the broken table to smash Jericho outside the ring before the two finally entered. Naito hit Destino but was unable to make the cover, and Jericho faced a similar predicament after hitting the Codebreaker. However, after reversing another Destino attempt, Jericho was able to turn the referee around, hit a low blow on Naito and deliver another Codebreaker for the shocking title victory. After the match, Jericho continued his attack on Naito until EVIL made the save; this could lead to a title defense at the upcoming Cow Palace show in the United States.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship -- Kenny Omega def. Kazuchika Okada (c) 2-1 to win the title (Best 2-of-3 Falls, No Time Limit): Key moments early in the bout were Okada hitting a Tombstone Piledriver on the ring apron, and Omega flying through the ahr with a tremendous tope con giro. Following a tremendous sequence including a variety of near-falls but with neither competitor hitting his respective finisher, Okada was able to trap Omega's shoulders with his knees and grab his legs for the 1-2-3 to put the champion up 1-0.

Frustrated after losing the first fall, Omega took it to Okada once the match was restarted, placing a table atop his body outside the ring and delivering a double stomp from the ring apron. Okada countered with an elevated DDT on Omega from the guardrail. With Okada barely able to make the 20 count later, Omega tried to catch him with a V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel; Okada reversed it but missed a Rainmaker, and the match continued. Omega's closest fall to that point came after a V-Trigger and double underhook piledriver; another V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel that followed evened the match at 1-1.

.@KennyOmegamanX lands the One Winged Angel! Okada has never kicked out of it and we're all tied up, 50 minutes in! #njdominion



➡️ https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/64H2va45aA — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 9, 2018

As soon as the bell rang for the third portion of the match, Omega attacked a kneeling Okada with a V-Trigger to the back of the head before attempting another One-Winged Angel that Okada reversed into a Rainmaker only to be knocked out himself. Both competitors displayed great exhaustion until Omega pulled off a Styles Clash, leading to "A-J-Styles" chants by the Osaka crowd.

A cradle Tombstone Piledriver by Omega nearly picked up the third fall, bringing Kota Ibushi to the ring apron to coach up Omega; that did not work as Omega missed Ibushi's signature Phoenix Splash. Okada, too tired to hit another Tombstone Piledriver, finally connected with the Rainmaker but was unable to follow through as both men struggled to muster energy. After a few minutes, Okada popped up and nailed his finisher, maintaining wrist control for a second Rainmaker, but he was unable to make the immediate cover and Omega dodged a third attempt. Okada regained the upperhand by countering a V-Trigger attempt with a dropkick, but Omega did the same by reversing a Rainmaker into the One-Winged Angle; though Omega hit it, he was unable to make a pinning attempt. Omega then took Okada's head off with a thunderous V-Trigger and hit the One-Winged angle to become the new champion. After the match, with Okada motionless on the canvas and Ibushi in the ring to celebrate, The Young Bucks arrived. Prior to even touching the title, Omega hugged the Bucks, and a group hug followed.