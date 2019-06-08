NJPW Dominion 2019 card, start time, matches, live stream, watch online, date, location

The time has come for the second-most important New Japan Pro-Wrestling show of the year, with the Dominion 6.9 card is set to take place early on Sunday here in the United States. For those unfamiliar with NJPW, you can think of Dominion as being on par with WWE's SummerSlam in terms of importance on the card calendar. Dominion always brings us some of the best pro wrestling action of the entire year, and this year's event should be no different when you look at the lineup.

In the main event, Kazuchika Okada will put his IWGP heavyweight championship on the line against the legendary Chris Jericho in a match that just a few years ago we never thought could be possible. The co-main event being contested for the IWGP intercontinental championship is, without question, the frontrunner for Match of the Night honors as Kota Ibushi will put his title on the line against ex-champ Tetsuya Naito in a rematch of their epic encounter that took place in Madison Square Garden where Ibushi claimed the title. There are these top title matches and so much more, including the second NJPW appearance of the new IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley, formerly WWE's Dean Ambrose, as he's set to open the show on Sunday.

Big fan of pro wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in pro wrestling each week.

Below is all the information you need to catch the 2019 NJPW Dominion card, including start times for all time zones in the United States.

NJPW Dominion 2019 viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2019

Location: Osaka Jo-Hall -- Osaka, Japan

Live stream: NJPWWorld.com (English broadcast available)

Start times: 4 p.m. JST | 3 a.m. ET | 2 a.m. CT | 12 a.m. PT

NJPW Dominion 2019 match card