NJPW G1 Climax 28 final live stream, watch online, 2018 start time, participants

There are many who are saying that the G1 Climax 28 has been the most exciting in the history of the annual heavyweight tournament, and on Sunday, all of that excitement will reach a dramatic conclusion. It's time to find out who will be challenging for the IWGP heavyweight championship as Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi square off in the finals of the G1 Climax 28.

Tanahashi, the "Ace" of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, was the first to advance as he captured the A Block on Friday. Finishing with 15 points, Tanahashi wrestled rival and former IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada to a draw in the final bout of the evening. With a victory on Sunday, Tanahashi could only add to his legendary resume as he aims to become the first back-to-back winner of the G1 Climax since Masahiro Chono in 1991-92.

Ibushi had a slightly more dramatic road to get to this position, as he battled Golden Lovers teammate and best friend Kenny Omega on Saturday with the B Block on the line. Following a brutally physical bout between the buddies, Ibushi pinned the reigning IWGP heavyweight champion clean in the middle of the ring to earn his spot on Sunday. Now, Ibushi looks to secure another date against Omega -- should he remain champion -- but this time with the most coveted prize in New Japan on the line in the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4.

G1 Climax 28 finals viewing info

Date: Sunday, Aug. 12 | Start Time: 2 a.m. ET

Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available for many